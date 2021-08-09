Minsk, Moscow expected to approve all Union programs this year — Belarusian President

MINSK, August 9. /TASS/. Moscow and Minsk are expected to align economic conditions in natural gas trading and approve all 28 Union programs on integration, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.

"We agreed with the Russian President that we will overcome various the barriers and even out these conditions," the Belarusian leader said. "I think we will <…> approve these 28 roadmaps or Union programs. This will be a major step forward," Lukashenko said.

The issue of natural gas trading remains pending among the 28 programs, the Belarusian President said. "We agree to market conditions, but the conditions should be equal," he added.