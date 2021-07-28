Russia uses own methods for fighting coronavirus, says sanitary chief

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. A lockdown is not the most effective method of fighting the novel coronavirus and Russia has its own algorithm of measures to combat the infection, Chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova said on Wednesday.

Russia’s sanitary chief spoke in a live broadcast as part of the awareness campaign, Understanding Vaccines Together, organized by the Znaniye (Knowledge) Society and the nation-wide action WeTogether.

"The latest term is ‘lockdown’ and some countries have practiced it already four times rather than just once or twice. Considering that it has to be introduced for the fourth time, it is hardly the most effective means," the sanitary chief pointed out.

"First of all, if all activity is halted and this measure yields no effect to stem the infection, this also impacts the economy and we can clearly see this. The Russian Federation, however, has its own algorithm of measures and, as you mentioned at the beginning. Rospotrebnadzor has its system - the sanitary and epidemiological service that protects the country from extreme epidemiological risks," she said.

