Tokyo to set new record high of COVID-19 cases for second straight day — TV

TOKYO, July 28. / TASS /. The daily COVID-19 case count in Tokyo, where the Olympics are being held, is going to surpass 3,000, the NHK World-Japan TV channel announced on Wednesday.

Thus, the Japanese capital will update its all-time high for coronavirus cases for the second day in a row. On Tuesday, the COVID-19 infection count climbed by 2,848 cases, reaching an all-time high since the start of the pandemic and surpassing the previous figure set in January 2021. The Tokyo administration is going to release official statistics in the near future.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, while commenting on the situation with the COVID-19 spread on Wednesday morning, urged young people to get inoculated as soon as possible. According to her, most coronavirus cases account for citizens aged from 20 to 40. The capital’s governor emphasized that the number of severe cases among the elderly had dropped significantly thanks to the ongoing vaccinations.

Tokyo’s daily coronavirus incidence nearly doubled over the week. A state of emergency has been in effect since July 12 amid the aggravated epidemiological situation in the capital’s prefecture. In particular, the sale of alcohol in catering facilities is banned, while the admission of spectators to public events is restricted. Therefore, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are being held without spectators.