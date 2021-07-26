Intra-Libyan talks on election law to take place in Rome on July 26-29 - authorities

CAIRO, July 26. /TASS/. Intra-Libyan talks on developing a unified stance on the law on general elections are expected to take place in the Italian capital of Rome on July 26-29, Parliament Spokesman Abdullah Blehik told TASS on Monday.

"The negotiations will be held on July 26-29," he said. "The focus will be on the need to adopt the necessary legal acts to organize the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for December 24 and their further approval by parliament members," Blehik added.

According to him, "Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh Issa won’t participate in meetings aimed at developing a constitutional foundation for the parliamentary and presidential elections, despite previous reports." "The delegation will include parliament members from various regions of Libya, as well as election commission members and members of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya," Blehik specified.

Until recently, there were two governments in Libya: the Government of National Accord (GNA) headed by Fayez al-Sarraj and an interim cabinet based in the country’s east, which had the support of the Libyan National Army (LNA). The two parties’ armed units were involved in protracted fighting. Members of the 5+5 Committee, which includes five military officers representing the Government of National Accord and another five from the LNA, signed a permanent ceasefire agreement in Geneva on October 23, 2020. As a result of UN brokered talks, Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh of the country’s unity government and three members of the Presidential Council were elected in February 2021. The government and the council were sworn in on March 15. Their main goal is to unite governing bodies throughout the country and hold Libya’s presidential and parliamentary elections on December 24, 2021.