Belarusian opposition figurehead unsure if US will impose sectoral sanctions on Minsk

NEW YORK, July 26. /TASS/. Belarusian opposition figurehead Svetlana Tikhanovskaya cannot say for sure if the United States will impose sectoral sanctions on Minsk, as she herself said at a meeting with members of the Belarusian community in New York City.

"We did not talk about sectoral sanctions this time," she said, commenting on her consultations with US officials in Washington. "I do hope that the US will soon react to our meeting and impose sectoral sanctions. I cannot give you a date and I don’t promise anything but I do hope for it to happen," Tikhanovkaya added.

According to her, "it’s hard to receive any promises" during such consultations.