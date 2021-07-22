Russia reports over 24,400 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russia confirmed 24,471 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total case tally to 6,054,711, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

The number of coronavirus cases grew by 0.41% in relative terms.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 4,287 over the past day. Some 1,943 COVID-19 cases were recorded in St. Petersburg, 534 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 506 in the Krasnoyarsk Region, 495 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 460 in the Voronezh Region.

Currently, 475,753 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Moscow daily cases

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 4,287 over the past day versus 3,254 a day earlier, while the total caseload has reached 1,477,871 since the start of the pandemic.

In relative terms, the Russian capital’s COVID-19 incidence increased by 0.29%.

Over the past day, 102 people died from COVID-19 in Moscow, bringing the total death toll to 24,791 or 1.68%, according to the crisis center.

As many as 7,587 patients were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, while a total of 1,312,545 people have recovered since the start of the pandemic. Currently, some 140,535 patients are receiving treatment in Russia’s capital.

Patients' deaths

Russia’s coronavirus fatalities grew by 796 in the past 24 hours compared to 783 deaths recorded a day earlier, reaching 151,501.

The conditional mortality rate remains at 2.5%, based on data provided by the crisis center.

St. Petersburg reported 95 daily COVID-19 deaths, the Irkutsk Region - 38, the Perm and Nizhny Novgorod regions confirmed 27 fatalities each, and the Krasnodar Region recorded 26 deaths.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 22,660 in the past 24 hours, reaching 5,427,457.

According to the crisis center, recoveries stand at 89.6% of the total number of infections.

Another 1,931 patients recovered in St. Petersburg, 456 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 423 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 416 in the Lipetsk Region and 413 in Crimea.