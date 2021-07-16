Russian diplomat calls for dropping practice of sanctions to overcome humanitarian crises

UNITED NATIONS, July 16. /TASS/. A key to the effective overcoming of humanitarian crises and international cooperation is the abandonment of the practice of sanctions pressure, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gennady Kuzmin said on Friday.

"To overcome humanitarian crises it is essential to drop the unsound practice of sanctions pressure and blockades. Regrettably, extensive use of politically-motivated unilateral sanctions has become a present-day reality. This bad practice, especially the use of various secondary restrictions, including extraterritorial ones, is nothing but an infringement on the sovereignty of states and interference in their domestic affairs," he said at a United Nations Security Council meeting on humanitarian assistance.

"Particularly repugnant is the use of unilateral sanctions to overturn unwanted regimes via economic pressure and destabilization of the political situation in countries," he noted.

"Sanctions are incompatible with the generally recognized principles of international cooperation as they limit it even in those spheres, where it is vitally important to pool efforts to withstand the present-day challenges," the Russian diplomat stressed.