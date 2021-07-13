Russia records 24,702 new daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russia has registered 24,702 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached 5,833,175 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Tuesday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.43%.

In the past 24-hour period, 2,550 new cases were uncovered in the Moscow Region, along with 1,936 new infections in St. Petersburg. Also, during this timeframe, 524 new cases were discovered in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 459 new infections in the Sverdlovsk Region, and 437 cases were detected in the Krasnoyarsk Region.

All in all, at present, 452,469 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Moscow daily cases

Coronavirus infections in Moscow grew by 4,991 in the past 24 hours compared to 5,403 a day before.

Moscow registered less than 5,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time since June 9. Overall, 1,439,632 coronavirus cases have been registered in the Russian capital since the start of the pandemic.

Coronavirus fatalities in Moscow increased by 103 in the past day compared to 107 a day before to 23,858, the latest figures show.

As many as 7,290 people were discharged from Moscow hospitals upon their recovery from the disease in the past day, bringing recoveries to 1,242,987 in the Russian capital. Currently, 172,787 people continue their medical treatment from the coronavirus infection in Moscow, the latest data suggest.

Patients' deaths

Russia recorded 780 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, up from 710 the day before, adding that it was the highest daily number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The total coronavirus death toll has reached 144,492.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.48% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 108 fatalities were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 32 in the Irkutsk region, 28 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 26 in the Voronezh region and 24 in the Krasnodar region.

Patients' recoveries

Russia has documented 19,566 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recovery count to 5,236,214, the federal anti-coronavirus.

The share of recovered patients reaches 89.8% of the total case count.

In the past 24 hours, 1,847 patients have recovered in the Moscow Region, 1,814 in St. Petersburg, 412 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 390 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 361 in the Voronezh Region.

