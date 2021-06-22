Opposition demands banning all neo-Nazi organizations in Ukraine

KIEV, June 22. /TASS/. The Opposition Platform - For Life political party demands that the Ukrainian authorities ban the activities of neo-Nazi organizations in the country, the party said in a statement on Tuesday on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War.

"On this Day of Mourning and Remembrance of the Victims of War, we do not expect fake lamentations from the authorities. Our demand is the banning and prosecuting of all neo-Nazi organizations, an end to the glorification of Nazi accomplices and the rewriting of history," the statement reads.

On April 28, a march coinciding with the 78th anniversary of the formation of the SS Division Galicia in Nazi-occupied Ukraine took place in Kiev. During the Soviet Union’s Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany, it was a part of the Nazi troop structure. Units like this one are recognized as criminal all over the world for crimes against humanity. They are also prohibited under Ukrainian law.

"The Nazi tumor was removed from the body of humanity. It seemed to everyone that it was forever. Never again will we hear absurd statements about the supremacy of some nations over others, never again will we see the extremists raising their arms in a salute glorifying their cruel idols. It turned out that the metastases have remained," the party stressed.

It also put forward some other demands concerning "rejection of the policy of discrimination on ethnic and cultural grounds", punishment for calls for physical destruction of the government’s opponents, real actions to ensure a political settlement of the Donbass conflict and the country’s unity.

At 4 am on Tuesday, the time, when the Great Patriotic War broke out, members of the Ukrainian opposition took part in the ceremony of laying flowers at the Motherland monument in Kiev.