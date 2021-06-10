Moscow to monitor adherence to COVID-19 preventive measures more closely

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Moscow will increase control over the citizens’ adherence to COVID-19 preventive measures due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, the Moscow department of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing informed on its website on Thursday.

"Due to an increase in novel coronavirus cases in Moscow, the Moscow department of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing will increase control over the adherence to sanitary-epidemiological requirements aimed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus," the message says.

On June 10, Moscow recorded 5,245 daily COVID-19 cases (almost 45% of all cases recorded nationwide), the highest number since January 15. The number of active cases in the Russian capital is growing. On Thursday, it reached 108,834, which corresponds to the figures from late January.

Against this backdrop, Moscow’s authorities decided to tighten control over observance of anti-epidemic measures and allocate additional hospital beds for coronavirus patients. At the same time, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin made assurances that "no lockdowns" were planned because of the deteriorating situation.