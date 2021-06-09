Biden arrives in UK for G7 summit, meeting with Johnson

LONDON, June 9. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden arrived in the United Kingdom on Wednesday, he will have a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and attend the upcoming G7 summit as part of his European trip, Air Force One landed at RAF Mildenhall located near London.

Biden was greeted by US military personnel serving at the air force base. This is the first overseas trip for Biden after he assumed office on January 20.

The US leader will have a meeting with Johnson on June 10 and take part in the G7 summit on June 11-13. On June 13, Biden and his wife will be received by Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle. The US president will then head off to Brussels to attend the NATO summit.