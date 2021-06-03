Austrian president calls for cooperation with Russia ‘where it is possible’

BERLIN, June 3. /TASS/. Europe must maintain dialogue with Russia and cooperate with Moscow in the areas where it is possible, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen said on Thursday during a meeting with his German colleague Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin.

"Our relations with Russia are difficult. Austria and, I think, Germany as well, have always maintained this position: "Yes, we cannot allow everything, but we need to be ready for dialogue at the same time," Van der Bellen said.

"We need to talk to each other and cooperate in the areas where it is possible, for example, in the sphere of culture and science," the Austrian leader added.