Russian OSCE envoy calls on OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to visit Azerbaijan-Armenia border

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Alexander Lukashevich has called on the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, Igor Popov of Russia, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the US, to look at a possibility of visiting the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.

"It is very important that the [OSCE Minsk Group] co-chairs have a possibility to visit the region soon to see the situation and speak with the sides onsite," he said. "It is very important. I think it may be possible very soon."

"Apart from that, the issue of access for international humanitarian organizations to the population is very acute now. There are a lot of organizational details the sides interpret differently," he added.

The situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border has been tense since May 12. On May 27, Azerbaijan said that six Armenian soldiers had been taken prisoner when trying to cross the border and commit an act of sabotage. The Armenian side confirmed that its soldiers had been taken prisoner but stressed they had been undertaking engineering work in the border areas of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province. Yerevan has slammed the incident, claiming it was an abduction and turned to the European Court of Human Rights.