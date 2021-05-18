Operation against radicals in Gaza to continue for several days, Netanyahu says

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Israel’s operation against Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip will continue for at least several more days, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.

He added that the operation will go on "as long as needed to restore calm for the citizens of Israel," the Times of Israel newspaper quoted him as saying.

The exchange of missile strikes between Israel and the Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip began on May 10 following an outbreak of violence near the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City in early May. Clashes between the Palestinians and the Israeli police were triggered by an Israeli court ruling to seize dwelling houses in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood from Arab families who have been living there for more than 50 years in favor of Jewish resettlers who had reportedly owned these buildings before 1948. According to the latest data of Palestine’s Health Ministry, the number of fatalities has reached 237, including 213 in the Gaza Strip, including over 60 children and 36 women. The number of casualties has surpassed 6,000 people. The Israeli side reports at least 12 fatalities.