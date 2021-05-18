Damage to Gaza from Israeli bombardments up to $244 million — authorities

CAIRO, May 18. /TASS/. The damage caused to the Gaza Strip by Israeli bombardments has grown to $244 million, the authorities of the coastal enclave have said.

"The total damage to Gaza caused by the Israeli bombardments since May 10 has reached $244 million," the Palestinian radio broadcaster Donia Al-Watan quotes the authorities as saying.

Earlier, Gaza's Ministry of Public Works and Housing Construction said that missile and artillery bombardments from Israel ruined 800 homes and partially destroyed 10,000 others.

Also, the coastal enclave's government in a statement refuted reports the Israeli authorities had opened checkpoints for the delivery of fuel to Gaza.

"Reports by the Israeli authorities of occupation about the opening of checkpoints are false: Gaza has not received any fuel," the report says.

On Monday, Donia Al-Watan quoted the Palestinian enclave's border checkpoints directorate as saying that Israel was going to open one of the checkpoints on the border with Gaza with the aim of delivering fuel for the sole operational electric power plant there. The Times of Israel later said that the Israeli leadership was still undecided whether it should open the Kerem-Shalom checkpoint on the border with Gaza.

Radical Palestinian groups and the Israeli army have been exchanging bombardments since May 10, following unrest near the Al Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem, triggered by an Israeli court ruling to confiscate homes from several Arab families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. According to the latest statistics, no less than ten people have been killed on the Israeli side and more than 230 on the Palestinian side (in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank).