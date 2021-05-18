On West Bank one Palestinian killed, 100 wounded in clashes with Israeli military

According to the Palestine Red Crescent Society, in all, about 100 Palestinians were injured in the clashes with the armed forces in various cities, by rubber bullets or tear gas.

The acts of violence practically everywhere accompany the general strike and rallies condemning Israeli aggression which are being held on Tuesday on all Palestinian territories within the borders before the 1948 war. Answering the calls of the Fatah and Hamas movements, as well as of other organizations, thousands of Palestinians join in the "Day of Rage" in the Gaza Strip, towns in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, as well as in Palestinian refugee camps on the occupied Golan Heights and in Lebanon.

According to Palestine’s WAFA news agency, mass rallies are underway from the Bab ez-Zukak district to the northern entrance to Bethlehem and the village of Budrus west of Ramallah where the Israeli military used tear gas and stun grenades. The clashes are also underway in Nablus, Hebron, Jenin, Qalqilya where the military used rubber bullets, stun grenades and water cannons. The tensest situation remains near the northern entrance to Al-Bireh.

The exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip began on May 10 following an outbreak of violence near the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City in early May. Clashes between the Palestinians and the Israeli police were triggered by an Israeli court ruling to seize dwelling houses in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood from Arab families who have been living there for more than 50 years in favor of Jewish resettlers who had reportedly owned these buildings before 1948. According to the latest data of Palestine’s Health Ministry, the number of fatalities has reached 237, including 213 in the Gaza Strip, including over 60 children and 36 women. The number of casualties has surpassed 6,000 people. The Israeli side reports at least 12 fatalities.