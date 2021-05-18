Germany increases systemic containment of Russia during pandemic, top diplomat says

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. During the pandemic, Berlin has only strengthened its line directed at the systemic containment of Moscow, Russian-German relations have been going through a complex period, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a video address to the organizers and participants of the Potsdam Meetings forum on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, the challenges facing all of us have not yet led to the unification of the international community. Russian-German relations are also experiencing a difficult period. One has to state that Berlin has only reinforced its line towards the systemic containment of Russia," the minister said.

The top diplomat noted that in Germany, high dignitaries regularly characterize Russia "almost as a threat to European security." "Groundless, and increasingly absurd accusations are being brought up against Moscow," he continued. "The anti-Russian charge of some German media outlets is off the charts. As a result of all this, a deficit of trust is increasing, a dangerous erosion of the very foundation of our ties is underway."

At the same time, the Russian foreign minister emphasized that Moscow is not interested in a confrontation with Berlin. "Doing everything necessary for the protection of national interests, in the relations with Germany we stand for developing a positive agenda on the widest range of issues," he added.