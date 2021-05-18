Accusing Russia of cybercrimes, poisonings ‘ridiculous, retarded’ - Intelligence Director

LONDON, May 18. /TASS/. Allegations of a number of Western states regarding Russia’s involvement in various cyberattacks, poisonings, hacking, and election meddling abroad are ridiculous and absurd, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin said in an interview for BBC.

"They are so ridiculous, and sometimes even retarded," that "it’s embarrassing to even comment on them," he underscored.

In April, the UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) claimed that the Foreign Intelligence Service Is behind the hack of the US-made SolarWinds software. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab stated that Russia’s actions were malicious and promised to always publicly point them out. The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated previously that Moscow is not involved in hacker attacks on US government agencies and companies. According to Peskov "all allegations against Russia are totally unfounded and are rather the further display of the blind Russophobia, engaged at any incident.".