Over 1,700 missiles fired from Gaza into Israel in four days, killing seven people — army

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. At least 1,750 missiles have been fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel in four days, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) informed on Friday on Twitter, adding that seven Israelis have been killed in the attacks.

According to the military, a total of 523 Israeli citizens were injured.

"In response [to the attacks], the IDF has struck over 650 terror targets in Gaza, including rocket launch sites, 10 attack tunnels, and killed over 100 Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives," the message reads.

The exchange of missile attacks between Israel and the Gaza Strip, which has been going on since May 10, was triggered by riots in East Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque. Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police officers erupted after an Israeli court had ruled to evict several Palestinian families from the city’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and hand the property over to Jewish settlers, saying that they had owned it before 1948. The Gaza Health Ministry said earlier that at least 109 Palestinians had been killed in the attacks, and over 620 people were injured.