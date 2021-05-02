State Department refutes reports on US-Iran prisoner swap agreement

WASHINGTON, May 2. /TASS/. The reports that a prisoner swap agreement has been reached by the US and Iran are not true, US State Department Spokesman Ned Price told TASS on Sunday.

"Reports that a prisoner swap deal has been reached are not true," Price said.

"As we have said, we always raise the cases of Americans detained or missing in Iran. We will not stop until we are able to reunite them with their families," he added.

The Al Mayadeen TV channel reported earlier with reference to Iranian sources that the US authorities may unfreeze $7 bln worth of Iranian assets within the deal with Tehran. Washington and Tehran also plan to exchange detained persons and free four people from each side, according to the report. Meanwhile Reuters reported with reference to Iran’s state television that a representative of the Iranian administration confirmed the prisoner swap with the US.