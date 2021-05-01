Tajik border guards reject reports about its border post seized by Kyrgyzstan

DUSHANBE, May 1. /TASS/. Tajikistan’ s State Committee on National Security dismissed reports that its Khojai Alo border post was seized by Kyrgyz servicemen, the press office of the Tajik border troops said in a statement.

The document, cited by the official Khovar news agency says that "information about the seizure of the Republic of Tajikistan’s Khojai Alo border post by members of the Boru special task force of the State Committee for National Security’s Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic, is false, and is nothing but another piece of fake news of provocative nature."

Earlier, Kyrgyz media reported that the special task force of Kyrgyzstan’s border guards had seized a Tajik border post during clashes on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border. The reports said the move came in response to Tajikistan’s actions.

The situation at the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan escalated on April 28 near the Golovnoy water distribution station, which both sides consider their territory. On April 29, the conflict between local residents escalated into armed hostilities. Casualties were reported on both sides. Kyrgyzstan accused Tajikistan of using mortars and machinegun, and of an attempt to capture the water distribution station. Later that day, the sides agreed to cease fire and withdraw forces to their permanent deployment locations.

The border between the two republics is about 980 kilometers long. Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, tens of disputed areas remained at the border. Currently, the two republics finished the delimitation and demarcation of about 580 kilometers. The last demarcation commission meeting took place in March 2021, the next is supposed to take place on May 1.