Another batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine arrives in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, April 20. /TASS/. An Aerolineas Argentinas flight delivered another batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus infection to Argentina on Monday, Argentine Health Minister Carla Vizzotti informed the teleSUR TV channel.

The health minister greeted the flight at Buenos Aires’s Ezeiza International Airport. She noted that Argentine officials "continue to work" on pursuing opportunities to receive new batches of vaccines against coronavirus.

According to the minister, to date, Argentina has received almost 9 mln doses of vaccines from different manufacturers. Within the framework of the inoculation drive in the country, 6.4 mln people have been inoculated nationwide.

Over the past 24 hours, the country tallied up 20,461 new coronavirus infections. In all, since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,714,475 people have been infected with 59,476 fatalities having been recorded.

Sputnik V became the first anti-coronavirus jab to arrive in Argentina. The first batch of 300,000 doses of the first component of the vaccine was delivered to the Latin American nation on December 24.