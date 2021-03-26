Pyongyang's launch of missile was self-defense amid US-South Korean drills - KCNA

TASS, March 27. Pyongyang's last missile launch towards the Sea of Japan was in self-defense amid joint US-South Korean military exercises, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Saturday.

"This time, the test launch of a tactical guided missile of a new type is <...> an action based on the right to self-defense of a sovereign state," the KCNA said, citing Ri Pyong-chol, secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK).

"In the current situation, when South Korea and the United States are constantly conducting dangerous military exercises, importing ultra-modern weapons, <...> we had to gather military forces to reliably protect the security of our state," he said as quoted by the agency.