Another batch of Russian Sputnik V vaccine delivered to Serbia

BELGRADE, March 23. /TASS/. Another batch of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was delivered to Serbia on Tuesday.
The plane landed at Belgrade’s Nikola Tesla Airport. The process of unloading was broadcast by the Tanjug agency.
By today, Serbia has vaccinated more than 2.178 million people out of its seven million population. More than 865,000 people have already received both shots of the vaccine. The country is Europe’s second and the world’s seventh in terms of vaccinated people per one million.
People are free to choose between Pfizer, Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, and Sputnik V vaccines. Russia’s Sputnik V enjoys popularity among Serbians, with around 85% of Serbians who have registered for vaccination opting for the Russian vaccine.