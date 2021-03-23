Russia applied for participation of Sputnik V vaccine in COVAX

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has applied for participation of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the international vaccine-sharing mechanism COVAX, the fund’s director Vladimir Primak said at a press conference at TASS.

"An application has been submitted for Sputnik V to participate in the COVAX program," he said.

The WHO attaches great importance to the COVAX mechanism, which involves 190 countries and economies. In accordance with the program’s terms, countries with high levels of incomes pay for the vaccines, thus subsidizing the funded states. According to the existing estimates, two billion doses of the vaccine are to be produced and evenly distributed around the world.