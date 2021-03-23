Serbian President Vucic says has good relations with Russian president

VALJEVO /Serbia/, March 23. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksanadar Vucic said on Tuesday he has good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We are a small country to meddle with relations between superpowers," he told TASS when asked to comment on US President Joe Biden’s recent remarks about Putin.

"We have good relations with the United States but, unlike most of the Western nations, we have good relations with Russia and with President Putin. Unlike others, I am not embarrassed to say that I have good relations with President Putin. I don’t meddle with relations between Russia and America. I am too small for them but it is inappropriate of the Serbian president to indulge in kitchen debates," he said.

The Serbian president stressed that his country would continue to cooperate with Russia. "Serbia will continue to defend its interests and the interests of its people. I think my answer is more than clear," he added.

US President Joe Biden said earlier in an interview with ABC News that the Russian authorities would have to "pay a price" for their alleged interference in US elections. Moreover, Biden gave an affirmative answer to the question whether he believes Putin to be a killer. Later on, the US Department of State said Washington hoped for constructive cooperation with Moscow in the spheres of mutual interest but would not bridge gap in bilateral relations. The Russian foreign ministry invited Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov to Moscow for consultations on the future of bilateral relations.