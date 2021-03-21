Turkey tells Russia that Syrian army must stop combat operation in Idlib -defense ministry

ANKARA, March 21. /TASS/. Ankara has informed Moscow that Syria’s armed forces must stop combat operation in Idlib, the Turkish national defense ministry said on Sunday.

According to the Turkish defense ministry, Syrian troops "delivered strikes at a hospital in al-Atarib" some time ago and "now dwelling quarters in Kaha in the Idlib de-escalation zone and trucks near the city of Sarmad came under missile shelling." "Russia was informed for immediate cessation of attacks. Our servicemen were warned, we continue to monitor the developments [in the region]," it said.