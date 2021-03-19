Lukashenko names potential candidates to lead Belarus

MINSK, March 19. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko named former Minister of the Interior, presidential aide Yuri Karayev and former Health Minister Vladimir Karanik as two worthy candidates who can potentially lead the republic in the future.
He underscored that the transition of power can happen only via elections, reiterating that his children will not become presidents after him.
"I have two people standing here, they might participate in the presidential elections, they will be strong candidates. One is a general [Yuri Karayev - TASS], and the other one is a governor [Vladimir Karanik - TASS]. They’re young, they are smart, and they know what this country is worth," Lukashenko said, pointing to the members of his inspection delegation.
The head of state stated his certainty that "there are worthy people, who know the country" in Belarus, and they will compete.