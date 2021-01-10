Japarov winning Kyrgyzstan’s presidential elections in first round of voting

BISHKEK, January 10. /TASS/. Sadyr Japarov is winning Sunday’s early presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan, with 76.87% of the vote, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said after counting ballots from 51.01% of polling stations.

It means that no runoff voting will be needed.

According to the CEC data, Adakhan Madumarov is second in the race, with slightly more than six percent of votes.

Along with the presidential polls, Kyrgyzstan held a referendum on the form of government, either a presidential or a parliamentary republic. According to preliminary data, 74.75% of citizens voted in favor of the presidential form of government, 10.14% - for a parliamentary republic, and 4.01% - against both options.

On Sunday, Kyrgyzstan held early presidential polls and a referendum on the form of government, either a parliamentary or presidential republic.

Seventeen candidates are vying for the presidential office. Voting was held at 2,470 poling stations, including 48 outside the country. Early presidential elections will be valid regardless of the voter turnout while the referendum will be recognized valid with a voter turnout more than 30%

Former President Sooronbai Jeenbekov resigned on October 15, 2020 after nearly ten days of riots following parliamentary elections in the country. Jeenbekov held the office for three years. Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov and parliament speaker Dastanbek Jumabekov also resigned amid the disorders.

More than 300 international observers from 40 countries and 30 international organizations monitored Sunday’s voting in Kyrgyzstan.

Official results of the voting are expected to be made public within days.