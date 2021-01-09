Moscow reports 4,900 new coronavirus cases over day

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 4,900 per day. In total, 853,352 cases have been detected in the capital since the beginning of the pandemic, the operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus told reporters on Saturday.

The growth in new cases, according to the headquarters, was 0.6%. During the day in Moscow, 74 patients died from the complications with coronavirus.

In the capital, 7,302 patients were discharged per day after recovery. In total, 688,061 people have recovered. Meanwhile, 153,418 people are undergoing treatment.