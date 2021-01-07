Border between France and Great Britain to remain closed until new orders

PARIS, January 7. / TASS /. France's border with Great Britain will remain closed until further orders from the French administration due to the danger of the spread of the British strain of the coronavirus, said French Prime Minister Jean Castex at a press conference on Thursday.

"The border with the UK will not be open until new orders," he said. Castex stressed that France has so far managed to maintain the rate of spread of coronavirus at a level lower than in neighboring countries. He highlighted the unfavorable epidemic situation in the UK due to the spread of the new strain. According to Health Minister Olivier Veran, France is "seriously" assessing the threat of the spread of British and South African strains. He recalled that at least 19 cases of infection with the British version of the coronavirus have already been identified in the country. The risk of infection with this mutation of the coronavirus is 40-70% higher than in the case of the regular strain.