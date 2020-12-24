Argentine President Alberto Fernandez thanks Putin for delivery of Sputnik V

BUENOS AIRES, December 24. /TASS/. Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has expressed gratitude to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and developers of the Sputnik V vaccine against the novel coronavirus for its delivery to the Latin American republic. He posted a corresponding statement on Twitter on Thursday.

"Argentina already has a vaccine against COVID-19. We are expressing our sincere gratitude to the Sputnik V vaccine developers and the President Vladimir Putin for determination they demonstrated to out country. A road of hope is opening but the pandemic is not over yet. We need to continue to take care of ourselves," the head of state wrote.

On Wednesday, the Argentine Health Ministry issued a permit for the emergency use of the Russian vaccine. This decision was made on the basis of recommendations of Argentina’s National Administration of Drugs, Foods and Medical Devices. On Thursday, a plane with the first batch of Sputnik V aboard numbering 300,000 doses landed at an airport in Buenos Aires.

Earlier, the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the government of Argentina signed a contract to deliver 10 mln doses of the Sputnik V vaccine. The Argentine President stated that he will be the first in his country to get inoculated with the Russian vaccine since he does not question its quality.