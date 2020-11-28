Some 46,000 people gather in Paris to protest against security bill — TV

PARIS, November 29. /TASS/. About 46,000 people gathered in the French capital of Paris on Saturday to protest against the adoption of the country’s new national security bill, the BFM TV channel reported citing interior ministry’s data.

"According to the interior ministry’s information, the rally against the bill on global security gathered 46,000 participants," the channel reported.

About 22,000 people gathered for a similar event last Saturday.

According to the police department of Paris, a total of 46 people were detained as of 19:46 local time (21:45 Moscow time), mostly for violence against law enforcement officers.

Overall, 133,000 people took to the streets all across France, including about 7,500 people in Lyon, 6,000 - in Bordeaux, 1,500 - in Strasbourg, 1,400 - in Lille.

The bill was widely criticized by journalists, politicians and citizens, mostly because of its Article 24. It envisages a punishment of up to one year in prison and a fine of 45,000 euro (about $54,000 at the current exchange rate) for publishing "an image of the face or other element allowing identification" of a law enforcement officer "with the goal of damaging his physical or psychological integrity."

The lower chamber of the country’s parliament started considering the bill on November 18. First protests broke out in Paris immediately after the start of debates.