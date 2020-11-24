Poland reports over 900,000 coronavirus cases since beginning of pandemic

At the end of the last day, the department reported 10,139 new cases and 540 deaths. In total, starting from March 4, when the first coronavirus case was detected in the country, 909,066 people were infected with it, 14,314 died, 454,717 recovered. During the entire run of the pandemic in Poland, about 6 mln coronavirus tests were done.

WARSAW, November 24. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Poland has exceeded 900,000, according to the data released on Tuesday by the Ministry of Health.

Around 22,400 patients with coronavirus are currently housed in Polish hospitals, 2,095 of them are connected to mechanical ventilation devices. More than 334,000 people remain in quarantine. Temporary hospitals are being set up in Warsaw and other large cities. At the moment, the country has 38,300 beds for patients with coronavirus and 3,000 mechanical lung ventilators.

The pandemic regime announced by the authorities in Poland has been maintained since March. In connection with the increase in the incidence rate that began in the fall, the Polish government decided to return the widespread mask regime and a number of other restrictions on shops, public transport, and cultural institutions. Restaurants, cafes and bars are takeaway only. Schoolchildren switched to distance learning. Pensioners over 70 are urged to stay at home; volunteers deliver food for this category of citizens.

