Armenian opposition announces creation of National Salvation Committee

YEREVAN, November 11. /TASS/. Seventeen opposition parties in Armenia have decided to set up the National Salvation Committee and demanded the formation of a provisional government, representative of the Dashnaktsutyun party Ishkhan Saghatelian said at a rally in Yerevan on Wednesday.

"Today we are setting up the National Salvation Committee. [Prime Minister] Nikol Pashinyan must resign, after that we will form a provisional government," he said.

The protesters criticize the terms of the Nagorno-Karbakh ceasefire deal backed, in particular by Pashinyan. Representatives of Armenia’s opposition parties earlier organized a rally in central Yerevan demanding Pashinyan’s resignation. Clashes between protesters and police erupted near Yerevan’s opera house. Law enforcement officers detained several dozen protesters, including leader of Prosperous Armenia, the largest opposition party, Gagik Tsarukyan.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region.

On Tuesday, Armenia’s Defense Ministry and General Staff said that the Armenian armed forces would honor the agreement and called on people to refrain from actions that would destabilize the situation in the country. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian announced the beginning of political consultations to discuss the situation.