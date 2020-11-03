Majority of Russian-speaking New Yorkers back Trump for president

"It’s no secret that I voted for Trump, like the majority of the Russian-speaking community in New York did," said Roman, who lives in the densely populated neighborhood of Brighton Beach, Brooklyn. "Everything was quick, and I had a good impression," he said.

According to Roman, the reports that many New York shop owners had boarded up their storefronts with plywood ahead of the election fearing unrest are a signal that Trump is bound to win. "This is a good sign [that] they are boarding up banks and shops everywhere. So, they expect that the Republicans will win," he noted. "That’s a good sign, if you don’t own business," he said smiling.

"I believe that almost everyone here in Brighton [Beach] is voting for Trump because they want stability," said Yekaterina. "Some are most likely voting not "for Trump" but "against the Democrats," especially against far left extremists.

Nationwide, American citizens are heading to the polls on November 3 to elect 435 representatives to the House, 35 senators out of 100 to the Senate, and the President and Vice President of the United States. The November race for the White House pits Democratic contender Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris against incumbent US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence of the Republican Party. In addition, voters are deciding on 13 US state and territorial governorships, and numerous other local elections are being held.

Due to the coronavirus situation, an unprecedented number of citizens have cast their votes by mail or at early in-person polling sites over fears that the virus could spread at busy voting places on Election Day.

To secure a victory, a candidate needs to garner 270 out of 538 electoral votes. Whoever becomes president-elect will be inaugurated on January 20, 2021.