‘Don’t even try it’: NYPD vows to respond to any Election Day unrest

NEW YORK, November 4. /TASS/. Thousands of officers from the New York Police Department are on duty during Election Day, ready to respond to any violence or attempts to stir up any public disturbances, NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said on Wednesday.

"We’re going to be out there in force with thousands of police officers in the next couple of days, making sure the city is safe," Bloomberg quoted New York’s top cop as saying.

"Don’t even try it," he warned, adding that all those violating the public order will be arrested.

In October, Monahan said that hundreds of extra police officers will be out across the city to prevent incidents at polling stations and in public areas. Uniformed officers will be on duty at 1,021 polling stations on Election Day.