All-time high number of coronavirus cases registered worldwide in past week, reports WHO

GENEVA, November 4. /TASS/. Over 3.3 million people contracted coronavirus worldwide in the past seven days, which is the highest-ever weekly growth since the start of the pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

As of November 1, about 46 million cases and 1.2 million deaths were registered worldwide.

Europe accounts for the majority of all cases registered on October 26 - November 1, or about 1.7 million cases. The case tally grew by 22% since the previous week, while the death toll increased by 46%. Overall, the region accounts for 11 million confirmed cases and 285,000 deaths.