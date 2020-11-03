All-time high number of coronavirus cases registered worldwide in past week, reports WHO

GENEVA, November 4. /TASS/. Over 3.3 million people contracted coronavirus worldwide in the past seven days, which is the highest-ever weekly growth since the start of the pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.
As of November 1, about 46 million cases and 1.2 million deaths were registered worldwide.
Europe accounts for the majority of all cases registered on October 26 - November 1, or about 1.7 million cases. The case tally grew by 22% since the previous week, while the death toll increased by 46%. Overall, the region accounts for 11 million confirmed cases and 285,000 deaths.
The situation also remains difficult in North and South America, with over 999,000 new cases and almost 17,000 deaths registered in the reported period. Overall, the region has more than 20 million cases of the infection and almost 639,000 deaths.
Some 381,000 people contracted the illness in Southeast Asia in the past seven days, and the overall case count topped 9 million. The death toll surpassed 144,000, including 4,600 fatalities registered in the past week.
In the reported period, the number of coronavirus cases increased by some 549,000 in the United States, by over 319,000 in India and by more than 163,000 in Brazil.