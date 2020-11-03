Trump says his victory will possibly be announced as early as tonight

"Well, I think you’ll know possibly tonight, depending on the extent of a victory," he said.

WASHINGTON, November 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump was optimistic during his Election Day 2020 remarks at campaign headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, saying that the news of his victory may come as early as on Tuesday evening.

He once again criticized the ‘unfortunate’ ruling of the US Supreme Court, which allowed the state to count mail-in ballots up to three days after Election Day.

"I think it’s a very dangerous decision for our country, in many ways dangerous," he said, adding that the vote count might take several days as a result.

"You can’t have these things delayed for many days and maybe weeks, you can’t do that. The whole world is waiting. This country is waiting, but the whole world is waiting," Trump said. "You have to have a date and the date happens to be November 3rd, and we should be entitled to know who won on November 3rd."

"We’re going to have a very big night," Trump added.

The 2020 United States elections are scheduled for November 3. Nationwide, American citizens are heading to the polls to elect 435 representatives to the House, 35 senators out of 100 to the Senate, and the President and Vice President of the United States. The November race for the White House pits Democratic contender Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris against incumbent US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence of the Republican Party. In addition, voters are deciding on 13 US state and territorial governorships, and numerous other local elections are being held.

Due to the coronavirus situation, an unprecedented number of citizens have cast their votes by mail or at early in-person polling sites over fears that the virus could spread at busy voting places on Election Day.