Trump calls upon US citizens to show unity

WASHINGTON, November 3. /TASS/. During his Election Day 2020 remarks at campaign headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, incumbent US President Donald Trump urged the nation to stand united after the polls.
"Everybody should come together, and I think that success brings us together," the US president said.
"We’re set for a tremendous success and success is going to bring unity," he said, speaking about his administration’s accomplishments. "There’s a tremendous love going on in this country and there’s really a tremendous unity. There’s a tremendous unity."
The November race for the White House pits Democratic contender Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris against incumbent US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence of the Republican Party.