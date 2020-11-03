US voters head to polls on Election Day

Voters waiting at sunrise to cast their ballots at Assumption Parish Center in Saint Louis, Missouri, USA, November 3 © EPA-EFE/SID HASTINGS
Election inspectors looking over a manual at a polling place on Election Day in the Bronx borough of New York, USA© AP Photo/Mark Lennihan
Voters marking their ballots at First Presbyterian Church on Election Day in Stamford, USA© AP Photo/Jessica Hill
Signs are seen at the Guerin Recreation Center polling station in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA© EPA-EFE/TRACIE VAN AUKEN
A jogger carries a Vote! flag as he passes a polling station, in San Antonio, USA© AP Photo/Eric Gay
Citizens visit a polling station at the Union Market building to vote in the 2020 general elections, Washington, USA© Yegor Aleyev/TASS
A voter fills out his ballot at the Owyhee County Museum on Election Day, in Murphy, Idaho, USA© AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger
A woman arriving to vote outside of the John F. Kennedy Library during the general election in Hialeah, USA© AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
Clipboards with voter registration forms sit on a table on Election Day at the United Center sports complex, a new super voting site in Chicago, USA © AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast
Poll worker ushers voters who wait in line into the polling station at Hill House in Beacon Hill Boston, Massachusetts, USA© EPA-EFE/Amanda Sabga
Supporters of Donald Trump cheering as passing cars honk their horns near a polling location on Election Day in Houston, USA© AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event in Scranton, USA© AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
US First lady Melania Trump walks with Wendy Sartory Link, Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections, after voting at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, USA© AP Photo/Jim Rassol
A woman holding her daughter as she waiting in line to vote on Election Day in Houston, USA© AP Photo/David J. Phillip
People wait outside a polling place to cast their ballots in the 2020 on Election Day in Media, USA© AP Photo/Matt Slocum
A man wearing gloves and a mask to protect against COVID-19 affixes an "I voted" sticker to his shirt as he leaves a polling place at Indian Creek Fire Station #4 in Miami Beach, USA© AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
A woman holds the hand of her grandson after casting her ballot at the Top of the Park at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, USA© AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes
Voters walking past pumpkins carved to read 'VOTE' after casting ballots at a polling location in Newburyport, Massachusetts, USA© EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER