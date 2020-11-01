Kiev to present action plan for Donbass to Normandy Four group

KIEV, November 1. /TASS/. Kiev is working on an action plan to achieve peace in Ukraine’s east, which will be presented to the Normandy Four group, head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Contact Group on resolving the situation in eastern Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk told the Ukraina-24 TV channel.

"The [negotiating] situation is better this year compared to the previous couple of years. Ukraine is working on an action plan to resolve the situation in Donbass. We will be ready to put its draft forward in the near future in order to look at the initiatives of other parties," Kravchuk pointed out.

"I am confident that we will make a decision and move forward," he added. At the same time, the Ukrainian envoy said that the parties would continue talks if the plan failed.

Russian Envoy to the Contact Group Boris Gryzlov said on October 28 that Kiev had promised to submit for discussion a roadmap for Donbass. "It could help end the impasse in talks," he noted.