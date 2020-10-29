Lukashenko calls to be ready to react to threats from NATO

MINSK, October 29. /TASS/. It is actually important to still be ready to adequately react to possible external threats despite US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s assurances of no threat from NATO, Poland and Lithuania, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday.

"We must understand that NATO has not gone quiet there beyond our border, no matter what they say," he said, according to BelTA news agency.

In this regard, the president mentioned his recent phone talk with Mike Pompeo, noting that Pompeo "demanded nothing, and it was a very warm, kind conversation."

"But I told him straightforwardly, like a friend: ‘Mike, I do realize what is going on.’ And I warned him: if someone as much as makes a move in Poland, Lithuania, and, maybe, Ukraine… […] well, we will respond," Lukashenko said, adding that the Secretary of State assured him that "there will be no such threats and there cannot be any."

"And I say: okay, I hear you. We hear it, but we must react," the President said.

According to Lukashenko, "one must not self-soothe on the account that they, the Poles, need the entire Belarus."

"You know, even if the entire NATO enters Belarus, they won’t get it. Even if we end up alone, they won’t get it. We will all die for our country, god forbid. They must know that," Lukashenko said.