Moscow reports 75 coronavirus-related deaths in past day, for first time since May 31

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. A total of 75 deaths caused by the novel coronavirus infection were registered in Moscow in the past day, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday.

"A total of 75 patients diagnosed with pneumonia, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection, died in Moscow in the past 24 hours," the center said.

This is the biggest daily death toll since May 31, when 76 deaths were registered.

The overall number of coronavirus-associated fatalities in the Russian capital currently stands at 6,578.

The center once again warned that in case of any symptoms of a respiratory disease it is necessary to stay home, call a doctor and not indulge in self-treatment.

Moscow tops the list of Russian regions in terms of confirmed coronavirus cases and the morbidity is now demonstrating upward tendencies. As of October 27, Moscow has reported 405,352 coronavirus cases, with 4,312 of them being confirmed during the past day. As many as 296,474 patients have recovered.