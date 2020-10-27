Over 250 protesters detained in Belarus, human rights activists say

MINSK, October 27. /TASS/. More than 250 people were detained in Belarus during protests on Monday, Vesna human rights center unregistered by the Justice Ministry said.

"The list of human rights activists has 254 names as of 20:00 and it is being updated. The majority were detained in Minsk and Grodno and there are detentions in Brest, Novopolotsk and Borisov," according to the statement.

Among those detained are students, who supported the opposition’s call for a nationwide strike. During the day people in Minsk formed the so-called chains of solidarity and held protest marches.

Sunday was the last day of an ultimatum set by former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to President Alexander Lukashenko. The demands included resignation of the incumbent president, freedom to political prisoners and cessation of violence. The opposition has called on workers of industrial enterprises to go on strike from Monday in case these demands are not satisfied.

Employees at some enterprises have stopped working but the authorities claim that "all enterprises of Belarus’ real sector of the economy are operating routinely, production lines have not been stopped.".