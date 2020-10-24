Lukashenko, Pompeo hold phone talks

MINSK, October 24. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held talks by phone with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, BelTA news agency said on Saturday.

"US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called Lukashenko," the agency reported.

No details of the conversation were reported.

On October 24, Pompeo said that the United States demanded from the Belarusian government accountability for those who, in Washington’s version, are to blame for "the suppression of democracy" in the country. Apart from that, the US Secretary of State called on Minsk to allow the head of the Roman Catholic Church in Belarus, Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz, to come back to the country.