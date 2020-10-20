Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Belarus exceeds 88,900

MINSK, October 20. /TASS/. As many as 619 more novel coronavirus cases were confirmed in Belarus in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 88,900, 0r 0.94% of the country’s population, the health ministry reported on Tuesday.

"As many as 88,909 people have tested positive for COVID-19," it said, adding that the daily tally was 619.

"A total of 937 coronavirus patients with a number of chronic diseases have died since the epidemic outbreak," it said, adding that four such deaths were reported during the past day. According to the latest update, as many as 80,503 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease. A total of 2,244,310 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus. The effective reproduction number (Rt), or the average number of people who become infected by an infectious person, for the past eight days is 1.05.

Belarus did not impose any coronavirus lockdowns, with mass gathering not being banned. The maximal daily tally of newly confirmed coronavirus cases was reported in April when more than 900 patients tested positive in one day. A vaccination campaign as part of post-registration tests of the Russian Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine kicked off in Belarus from October 1. Those volunteers who have been inoculated are feeling well.