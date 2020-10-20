Yerevan reports 43 more servicemen dead in Nagorno-Karabakh on Armenian side

YEREVAN, October 20. /TASS/. The Defense Army of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic has published another list of military servicemen who died in the conflict zone, consisting of 43 names, the information center under the Armenian cabinet reported Tuesday.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.

As a result of the Russia-initiated consultations in Moscow, Baku and Yerevan agreed to a ceasefire starting from 12:00 noon local time on October 10 for humanitarian purposes to exchange prisoners of war and bodies of the dead. However, both parties to the conflict have reported violations..

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.