Number of COVID-19 infections in Kazakhstan surpasses 109,600

During the last eight days the growth of the new cases of the infection was within 70-115. At the ratio of the number of population (18.7 mln), the share of the infected makes up 0.5%, and the infection parameter over the past 24 hours in relation to the total number of residents is 0.0005%. The coronavirus spread coefficient over the last eight days has been at the mark of 1.1. The highest number of the infected over one day (1,962) was registered on July 9.

NUR-SULTAN, October 20. /TASS/. Kazakh doctors over the past 24 hours have detected 115 new cases of the coronavirus infection which is 13 more than the day before. The total number of infections reached 109,623, the state interagency anti-coronavirus commission reported on Tuesday.

According to the commission’s data, in all, 105,145 people have recovered with 115 recoveries recorded over the past 24 hours. A day earlier, 29 recoveries were reported. The number of the coronavirus fatalities to date has risen to 1,796, increasing over the past 24 hours by four.

As of October 13, the total of 3,175,675 tests for the presence of the coronavirus have been conducted in the republic. The parameter of detected infections out of those tested is 3.4%. 16.9% of the population have been tested.

Kazakhstan’s Health Ministry since August 1 began to collect the data on the coronavirus infections in a different way. The statistics includes separately the COVID-19 cases confirmed by a laboratory and cases of pneumonia with a negative PCR test but with clinical and epidemiological signs of the coronavirus infection. As of October 19, 35,965 patients with this type of pneumonia were detected in the country, 382 patients with this diagnosis have died.

The emergency situation regime due to the spread of the coronavirus was in effect in Kazakhstan since March 16 through May 11. On July 5, the republic’s authorities reintroduced a number of additional restrictions due to the worsening epidemiological situation. They were gradually lifted beginning on August 17, and since August 31 the second stage of lifting of the quarantine measures began. At the same time, last week in several regions of the country as well as in Nur-Sultan and Alma-Ata some restrictions were reintroduced in order to prevent a new wave of the pandemic.