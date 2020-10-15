Azerbaijani forces seize control of six more settlements in Karabakh, Aliyev says

BAKU, October 15. /TASS/. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev claimed control seized over six more settlements in Karabakh Thursday.
"Azerbaijan’s glorious Army has liberated Arish village of Fuzuli district, Doshulu village of Jabrayil district, and Edishe, Dudukchi, Edilli and Chiraguz of Khojavend district," Aliyev tweeted.
Previously, Aliyev said in an interview for Turkey’s NTC channel that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces seized control of over 40 settlements since the beginning of the military action.
Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.